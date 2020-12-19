Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.