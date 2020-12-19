Maker (MKR) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $561.62 or 0.02392080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, OasisDEX and BitMart. Maker has a market cap of $560.71 million and approximately $36.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00368274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 998,370 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, GOPAX, IDEX, CoinMex, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, BitMart, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.