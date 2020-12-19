Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.