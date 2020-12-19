Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.