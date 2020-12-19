Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Matador Resources stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.