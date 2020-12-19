Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MATW. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Matthews International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

