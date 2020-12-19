Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Medical Marijuana shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 16,793,193 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA)

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

Comments


