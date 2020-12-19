Megacoin Price Hits $0.0123 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $482,236.00 and $43.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00493630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,335,181 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

