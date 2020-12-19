Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

