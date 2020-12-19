Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.02 Million in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000.

VNM stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

