Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.