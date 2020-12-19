Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,091 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 32.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 25.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

