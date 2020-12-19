Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 575 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 834.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.