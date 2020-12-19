Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 696 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ross Stores by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.