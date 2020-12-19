Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V)’s (MTA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

MTA opened at C$14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.19 million and a PE ratio of -62.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.80. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.68.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

