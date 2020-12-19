Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) Insider Purchases A$106,350.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) insider Christine Holman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.55 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$106,350.00 ($75,964.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit