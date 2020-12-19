Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) Insider Purchases A$106,350.00 in Stock

Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) insider Christine Holman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.55 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$106,350.00 ($75,964.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59.

Get Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.