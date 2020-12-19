Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $824.77.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,134.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $969.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

