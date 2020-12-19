MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Increased to $36.50 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 516.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

