Mimecast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,325 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,821% compared to the average daily volume of 121 call options.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 227.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $161,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,622 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

