Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 3.1%

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). Approximately 849,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 314,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The stock has a market cap of £100.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.63.

About Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.