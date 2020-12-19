Mirrored Tesla Price Reaches $667.94 on Top Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for about $667.94 or 0.02812977 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $6,681.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00139719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00174815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00371258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00118942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,352 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

