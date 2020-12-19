Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

