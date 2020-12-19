Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.
NASDAQ MIRM opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $28.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
