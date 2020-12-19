Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

