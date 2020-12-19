Mizuho Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $175.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $201.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795 over the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.