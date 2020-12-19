Mizuho Boosts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $175.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paylocity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.53.
Shares of PCTY stock opened at $201.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795 over the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
