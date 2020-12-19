Mizuho Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $350.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.55.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $334.25 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

