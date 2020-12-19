Mizuho Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.38.

Shares of ADSK opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average of $244.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,637 shares of company stock valued at $587,939 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,176,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 105.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

