Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.60 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

