Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 342,822 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,792,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

