MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $439.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $295.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

MDB stock opened at $376.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.89 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $379.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $2,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,779,522.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,335 shares of company stock valued at $100,193,455 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $64,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,063.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

