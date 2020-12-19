Monument Mining (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Monument Mining shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Monument Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTMF)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Australia, Malaysia, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur Copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

