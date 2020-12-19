Morgan Stanley Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €93.00 Price Target

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.63 ($105.44).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €83.94 ($98.75) on Thursday. VINCI SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.