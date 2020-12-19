Morgan Stanley Boosts National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $37.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNN. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

