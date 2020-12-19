Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 72,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.40% of Nordic American Tankers worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT opened at $3.25 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.