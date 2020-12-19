Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Macy’s worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after buying an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 53.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 338,113 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 37.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 875,480 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

