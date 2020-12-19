Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $34.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Vistra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,504,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after buying an additional 1,593,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

