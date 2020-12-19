Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

TSCDY opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

