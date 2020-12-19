Morgan Stanley Sells 576,759 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

