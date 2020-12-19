MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.73

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 164414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

