Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $699.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Myers Industries by 102.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

