Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Myomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.43% of Myomo worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.