Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.00. 2,740,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.69. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

