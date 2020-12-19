Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $496.84 million, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.