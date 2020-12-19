National Bank Financial Cuts Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$33.50

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.11.

TSE PLC opened at C$28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The firm has a market cap of C$847.34 million and a PE ratio of 64.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.55. Park Lawn Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

