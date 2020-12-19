Nectar (NEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,129.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Nectar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. Nectar has a market cap of $28.27 million and $1,129.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,128.98 or 1.00101570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

