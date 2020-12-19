Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.81. 974,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 314,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Specifically, Director Antony C. Ball bought 545,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $89,361.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,817,337 shares of company stock worth $6,195,657. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

