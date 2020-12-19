NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.