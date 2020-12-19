New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NEN opened at $50.53 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

