NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NREF opened at $17.49 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% in the second quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.