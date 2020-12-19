NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Head to Head Comparison

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextEra Energy and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 5 9 0 2.64 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $70.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and EnSync’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.60 $3.77 billion $2.09 35.65 EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

