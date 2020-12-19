NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NH Hotel Group stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday.

NH Hotel Group Company Profile

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Hotel. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 368 hotels and 57,466 rooms. It is also involved in the real estate, investment, procurement network, and financing businesses; and provision of catering, management, corporate, call center, and other services.

