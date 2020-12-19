Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 501.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Nikola by 297.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nikola by 860.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

