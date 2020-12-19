Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 501.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Nikola by 297.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nikola by 860.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

